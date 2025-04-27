Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that Visakhapatnam will emerge as Andhra Pradesh's financial capital and knowledge hub.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Centenary Building at Andhra Medical College, highlighting tech-driven development, Swarnandhra goals, and major upcoming infrastructure projects.

Also Read | Mandya Sports Gallery Collapse: Several Spectators Injured As Viewers' Gallery Collapses During Kabaddi Match in Karnataka.

According to a release, Visakhapatnam, which has the highest per capita income in the state of Andhra Pradesh, will be a game changer in the achievement of Swarna Andhra, said the state Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

He said that "Visakhapatnam has many development factors that can be used to make it a financial capital and a knowledge hub." He said that in two to three years, Visakhapatnam will see major changes, Bhogapuram Airport is almost complete, the metro will come very soon, and it will be completed within the stipulated time. He participated as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Centenary Building of the Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam and gave a long speech for the future of the state and for the technological revolution.

Also Read | Bengaluru Road Rage Case: Karnataka High Court Restrains Police From Initiating Coercive Action Against IAF Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose.

The release reads, "As part of the program, the Centenary Building and Pylon, built at a cost of Rs 50 crores, were inaugurated by cutting the ribbon. The Ambedkar Auditorium, Digital Library and Science Research Centers were inaugurated remotely. On this occasion, all the departments of the newly constructed building complex were inspected."

According to the release, later, the Chief Minister spoke on many issues in the meeting held at the Ambedkar Auditorium.

He said, "The good intention of everyone to repay the debt of their motherland has made it possible to build a magnificent centenary building at Andhra Medical College. It is a source of joy that a building is being constructed in the image of the motherland. Congratulations to Andhra Medical College for working hard for this. Gratitude to the thousand donors who have come forward. It is a privilege that Andhra Medical College is one of the oldest institutions in India. It is the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh. As an inspiration to the future generation, a magnificent building has been built on 1.4 acres of land with donations of Rs 50 crores. This will serve as an inspiration for many organized works in the state. Based on this, Guntur, Kakinada, "New alumni associations are starting in Siddhartha Medical Colleges in Kurnool and Vijayawada," the Chief Minister said.

"Keeping in mind the future needs, we will develop KGH in line with AIIMS. I have already issued orders to the Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department. The work will start soon. In the past, we did not promise to give matching grant to MAC. Andhra Medical College, which was established in 1923, has produced many great people. We will start work by thinking about patient facilities anytime, anywhere. But here, we have thought about medical students and made the Centenary Building available. With the help of this, they can get all the facilities. Digital library, "We can use the research center to rise to better positions in the future. If the medical students are good, the society will be good. AMC will be an inspiration to all the others," said Chief Minister Chandrababu.

"Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that Visakhapatnam, which is an important city in the state, has a bright future. New projects are coming up in the future. Big changes will take place here in the next two to three years. It will grow as a financial capital. It will become a knowledge hub. With the cooperation of Google and Tata, it will become a centre of excellence with the help of AI. Everyone wants to live in this city, which is known for its tranquillity," he said.

"The Chief Minister said that economic inequalities will be permanently eliminated through the P-4 policy. This is a project where the rich will turn the poor into the rich. Through this, a golden future will come to everyone. Telugus will be No. 1 in the world. This will be possible if everyone works in accordance with the goals of Vikasit Bharat. I believe that India is the 5th largest economy in the world, and it will reach the 3rd position in the future. India will stand as the country with the highest growth rate from 2028. I spoke for IT in 1998. I will give a boost to it by providing education, employment I have given 33 percent opportunity to women in various fields. Today, women are earning more than men. They are excelling in all fields. Once, everyone said that there would be a brain drain from India. Today, that situation has changed to a brain gain situation. If anyone has studied any subject, an IT degree will be very useful for their future growth. If science and technology go hand in hand in the medical field, revolutions will happen. Accordingly, we have recently brought a data lake in Andhra Pradesh. We have connected every house in the state through geo-tagging. It will help in implementing any scheme or undertaking any program in the future. We are undertaking a new project with the help of AI in Kuppam. If it is successful, our technology will guide the world. Everyone's habits should change. We should prepare in a way that protects health. We should come to a situation where medical expenses should be reduced. Innovations should be driven by real-time data. We should find solutions to the top 10 diseases with them," the Chief Minister said.

"We are strengthening the medical sector in the state. As part of this, we are taking steps to set up NIPER in Anakapalle. We will make a Level-2 Cancer Center available in Visakhapatnam with Rs. 60 crore. We will make KGH a Centre of Excellence on par with AIIMS. "After the 1991 economic reforms, many changes have taken place in the country. Even now, revolutions are happening with the help of technology. We will create wealth through the P-4 policy and the Swarnandhra @ 2047 platform. We will provide a golden future to the people. The policies followed by great people like Ambedkar, Abdul Kalam and NTR have inspired everyone. We will take them as an example and work towards achieving the goals of Swarnandhra," said Chief Minister Chandrababu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)