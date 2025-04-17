New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): During a recent Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) meeting held during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the organization resolved to launch a nationwide awareness campaign. The campaign aims to advocate for freeing temples from government control, promoting greater autonomy for Hindu religious institutions, a press release from VHP said.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad will be undertaking a 'Hitachintak Abhiyan' in November with the target of enrolling over 1 crore 'Hindus' in VHP. In the coming 1-2 years, the organisation will also try to have a service project in the fields of education, health, or employment for the deprived section of society, the release further said.

VHP is already running over 5,500 service projects, which benefit tens of lakhs of people across the country and empower Hindus.

"Looking at the alarming level of violence against Hindus on the pretext of opposing Waqf Amendment Bill in West Bengal, VHP has decided to conduct demonstrations at all district places in the country on the 19th of April to demand President's rule in West BengalImbalance in the Hindu population in the country is dangerous for the whole country", VHP said in the release.

"Even the Governor of Goa has mentioned a similar state of affairs in the state. He had specifically mentioned a great drop in the Christian population percentage in Goa, coupled with an alarming rise in the Muslim population percentage. Truly we are seeing glaring example of that in Goa also, a sudden influx of Muslims in Goa from various states and seemingly systematic settlement of such Muslims in various assembly constituencies indicates nefarious design and the authorities must pay attention to such imbalances in the population as it may affect the political outcomes in elections", the release further mentioned. (ANI)

