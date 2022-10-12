New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas and BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday termed the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision to quash two separate FIRs against them as the "victory of truth'' and lashed out at AAP convenor Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bagga, who has been very vocal against the Delhi chief minister on social media, claimed the court order was a "big slap on Kejriwal's face".

The two FIRS were registered by Punjab Police in April over remarks against Kejriwal.

Bagga had come under fire from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is ruling in both Delhi and Punjab, for his tweet against Kejriwal over 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

“Satyamev Jayate, Big slap on @ArvindKejriwal Face. Punjab High Court Quashed FIR against Me & Me & @DrKumarVishwas," Bagga tweeted.

The saffron party leader also released a video message on his Twitter account.

"Today it was Kejriwal's defeat in Punjab High Court and now he will be defeated in Delhi as well.

"'I was arrested illegally and was taken without a turban. My father was hit just because I asked Kejriwal when would he arrest those who disrespected the Guru Granth Sahib and also the drug dealers," Bagga said.

In another tweet, he said that the day he was arrested by the Punjab Police, the entire AAP was holding a press conference on the streets, but now they are not even ready to appear on TV.

After the pronouncement of the verdict by the court, Vishwas thanked the judiciary and his admirers.

In a veiled attack on Kejriwal, Vishwas also advised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to protect the self-respect of Punjab from narrow-minded people.

"As soon as the government was formed (in Punjab), the Punjab police was sent to my house by an insecure self-delusional dwarf. The FIR registered against me was dismissed by the High Court of Punjab today.

"Again my advice to dear younger brother Bhagwant Mann (Punjab CM) is to save the self-respect of Punjab from the eyes of narrow-minded people," Vishwas said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Punjab police had on April 20 also visited Vishwas's home in Ghaziabad and summoned him for questioning.

Vishwas was booked following a complaint in which it was alleged that he gave "inflammatory statements" against Kejriwal on news channels and social media platforms, alleging the AAP leader's links with separatist elements.

