Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday highlighted the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying that visiting Nagpur inspires patriotism and motivates citizens to serve society.

He noted that the city is the birthplace of the RSS, founded 100 years ago by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's association with the organisation.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy CM Shinde said, "Whenever we come to Nagpur, we make sure to visit Smriti Mandir. After coming here, one feels a sense of patriotism, gets inspiration, and gains the strength to serve society based on that... Nagpur is also the birthplace of RSS. Whoever comes here leaves with energy and inspiration. It was here that Keshav Baliram Hedgewar founded the RSS 100 years ago."

He added, "100 years have passed; this is the centenary day. This is a very big thing... Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country forward, and the country is progressing... He too has advanced by being associated with the same RSS shakha. This is also very inspiring for us..."

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at the RSS Smriti Mandir in Nagpur.

Several senior leaders were present at the Smruti Mandir, highlighting the occasion's significance ahead of the Sangh's centenary year.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that the visit was deeply inspiring. "Coming here, experiencing everything and then going back to the public with a lasting memory and renewed energy, provides an opportunity and inspiration to work on the principles of good national service. The centenary year will undoubtedly be a grand festival for the entire nation. The Sangh is an organisation that provides an excellent example of patriotism, national devotion, and national service to the country," he told ANI.

Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha President Chitra Kishor Wagh also shared her thoughts, stating that visits to the Smruti Mandir are a source of motivation.

"We get energy from coming here; we come here every year. We also get a lesson here on how to serve the public," Wagh said.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.

He led the organisation for fifteen years until his passing in 1940. Before his death, he anointed Guruji M. S. Golwalkar as his successor, who over the next three decades expanded the RSS to every nook and corner of India.

Hedgewar, who was born on April 1, 1889, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, served as the founder and first Sarsanghachalak (Chief) of the RSS. (ANI)

