Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) A section of students on Wednesday allegedly gheraoed Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati University Prof Bidyut Chakraborty at his office within its campus.

Chakraborty, who had a heated verbal exchange with the agitating students, numbering around 40, told reporters present at the spot that they “manhandled” him, but he would not succumb to their pressure tactics.

Also Read | Ayush Can Play Important Role in Making 'New India', Says Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"All they want is to humiliate me and the teachers as I had sought to bring discipline in the academic and administrative affairs of Visva Bharati. They want to throw the august institution founded by Rabindranath Tagore into lawlessness. I won't let that happen," the V-C asserted.

The students, including PhD scholars, accused Chakraborty of threatening and misbehaving with them for protesting against his “high handedness”.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: 2 Men Hacked to Death by Drug Mafia in Kannur.

"We had submitted a charter of demands about ways to improve the academic functioning of the institution to the V-C's office 10 days back. However, as there was no response, we wanted to discuss with him, but he abused us," claimed Visva Bharati student and spokesperson of SFI Somnath Sow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)