New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Polling for the high-stakes Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections began on Friday amidst campus buzzing with political chatter, campaign flyers, and student engagement.

Voting is being held in two sessions, with 7,906 registered students eligible to cast their vote. Of these, 43 percent are female.

From the School of International Studies to the School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, the campus is alive with student activity.

Candid moments from the polling stations show students gathered around barricades, volunteers managing crowds, media capturing the buzz, and candidates and supporters engaging in last-minute outreach.

Red tents and handwritten placards mark campaign presence, while posters from various student organisations--including ABVP, AISA, DSF, and NSUI--decorate the trees and brick walls, creating a charged atmosphere.

This year's elections are witnessing a complex four-cornered contest with 13 candidates vying for the post of president, five for vice-president, six for general secretary, and five for joint secretary. The results will be declared on April 28.

The elections, initially slated for April 18, were postponed due to an incident of violence and vandalism at the election committee's office. The rescheduled polling was announced on April 11, overcoming weeks of administrative and legal delays.

In a major political shift, the once-dominant United Left alliance stands fractured. The AISA has parted ways with SFI and joined hands with the Democratic Students' Front (DSF), fielding Nitish (President), Manisha (Vice-President), Munteha (General Secretary), and Naresh (Joint Secretary). SFI is contesting separately for the first time in years.

The ABVP, a strong contender, has fielded Shikha Swaraj (President), Nittu Gautam (Vice-President), Kunal Rai (General Secretary), and Vaibhav Meena (Joint Secretary), and announced 42 councillor candidates across 16 schools with a focus on female representation.

Meanwhile, the NSUI, in alliance with the Fraternity Movement, has put forward Pradeep Dhaka for President, Mohammad Kaif for Vice-President, Arun Pratap for General Secretary, and Saloni Bhardwaj for Joint Secretary.

Last year's elections, held in March 2024 after a four-year hiatus, saw the United Left win three out of four central panel posts, with Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) securing one. With alliances reshaped this year and new energy on campus, the outcome is anything but predictable. (ANI)

