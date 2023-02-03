Agartala, Feb 3 (PTI) Asserting that the BJP does not support the demand for the division of a small state like Tripura, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged people not to waste their votes by voting for Tipra Motha.

Addressing an election rally at Krishnapur in Khowai district, Sarma who is the chairman of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) said Tipra Motha will never be able to form a government in the state.

"The Tipra Motha may win two or four seats in the assembly elections but this will not be enough to form a government either in Agartala or Delhi," he said.

Stating that voting for Tipra Motha is like "not giving a vote to anyone", Sarma said if their candidates come to ask for votes, people must seek to know what benefit they would get by voting for them.

Tipra Motha has fielded candidates in 42 of the 60 seats for the February 16 election, which it is fighting with the demand for 'Greater Tipraland'. The votes would be counted on March 2.

Claiming that the state witnessed massive development during the last five years despite the pandemic, Sarma said the growth would have been more had the coronavirus not wasted three years.

Attacking the CPI(M)-Congress alliance, he said, "We all know that two 'big zeros' transform into a big 'rasgulla'."

"The CPI(M) has no government in Agartala and Delhi and will not be able to form its government for the next 500 years," he said, adding that it is the BJP that could give something to the people.

Urging the people to vote for the BJP to ensure a "double engine" government, Sarma said that from free rice to social pension -- all benefits are because of it.

"The double engine always runs with a speed of 120 kmph, while the CPI(M) has no engine," he said.

Sarma also attended two party programmes at Suramaninagar and Banamalipur in the West Tripura district.

