New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar met with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday and conveyed birthday greetings to the Janata Dal (S) supremo, who turned 92 two days ago.

In a post on X, the account of Vice President of India wrote, "Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar met former Prime Minister and Hon'ble Member (Rajya Sabha), Shri H.D. Devegowda Ji at his residence today to convey birthday greetings, and sought his blessings on the occasion."

Former PM Deve Gowda turned 92 on Sunday. The JD(S) chief visited Tirumala to offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on the occasion of his birthday on May 18.

Addressing mediapersons, Deve Gowda said, "Since 1986, I have been going to Tirupati every year on May 18. Yesterday, Kupendra Reddy himself arranged a flight and took our family to Tirupati, saying I should come today for the inauguration of a 12-room guesthouse he has built."

"As Kumaraswamy has become a Union Minister, he has been allotted a residence in Delhi. The house-warming ceremony will take place tomorrow. As a party worker, I will do as much work as I possibly can. I will go to Parliament even in a wheelchair," Gowda said. (ANI)

