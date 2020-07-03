Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 3 (ANI): Former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader VP Duraisamy on Friday met Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan after being appointed as party Vice-President.

Meanwhile, L Murugan said that cadres from various party leaders joined in BJP today.

"We are strengthening our party in our state particularly in booth level," he said.

Duraisamy had recently joined BJP after he was removed from the post of deputy general secretary of DMK. (ANI)

