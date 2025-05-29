New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary at Kisan Ghat in Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking at the solemn occasion, he remembered Singh's lifelong dedication to farmers and rural India, and urged the farming community to move beyond production and enter agricultural trade.

Also Read | Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Driver Makes Shocking Claims; Says Former MP Had 2,000 Obscene Pics and 40 Videos on Mobile Phone, His Mother Knew He Was Recording Private Moments With Women.

While talking to the media, Vice President Dhankhar said, "The entire life of Chaudhary Saheb was dedicated to the farmers and villages. He worked for the farmers even in pre-Independent India... He played a pivotal role in granting the ownership to those farmers working in agricultural fields, but didn't have rights over it..."

He called Chaudhary Charan Singh a visionary leader who worked selflessly for agrarian reform, emphasising that his contribution went beyond politics and deeply impacted land ownership and rural empowerment.

Also Read | Operation Shield Postponed: Civil Defence Mock Drill in Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh Deferred; Punjab Reschedules It for June 03.

Meanwhile, highlighting the need for a broader definition of development, Dhankhar added, "Today, it's needed that when we talk about Viksit Bharat, it doesn't mean what the rank of our economy is. To define Viksit Bharat and make it a ground reality, everyone's income needs to be increased 8 times."

He also urged farmers to look ahead and not remain confined to just farming activities.

"The farmers need to be farsighted. Today, our farmers are limited only to production, but I request them that this is the time to get involved in the biggest trade that is related to agriculture or animal husbandry..." he said. (ANI)

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, speaking at the inaugural session of Rajya Sabha Internship Program-phase 7 in Delhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that war is best avoided from a position of strength and emphasised that India needs indigenous strength for national security.

The Vice President said that Operation Sindoor has changed the mindset of people massively with regard to national security, national economy and national welfare.

"We are now nationalistic as never before," he said.

"The recent episode, Operation Sindoor, has changed our mindset massively. We are now nationalistic as never before. And this is reflected in the participation of all political landscape in delegations that have gone abroad to project our message of peace and our complete intolerance to terrorism. And therefore, having seen recent events, well, we have no choice. We have no other option but to remain united and grow stronger," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)