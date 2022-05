New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will visit the UAE on Sunday to offer India's condolences over the demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of the Gulf nation, passed away on Friday.

"Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be visiting UAE on May 15 to offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India to the UAE leadership on the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," the MEA said in a statement.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over the demise of Sheikh Khalifa.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the UAE embassy in New Delhi on Saturday to convey India's condolences.

India is also observed a day of national mourning on Saturday as a mark of respect to Sheikh Khalifa.

"Under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the India-UAE ties prospered greatly to the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries. He took exceptional care of the large Indian community in UAE, who held him in the high esteem," the MEA said.

It said the two countries will continue to take forward their historic and comprehensive strategic relationship in new and diverse areas.

