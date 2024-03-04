Bangalore Rural (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Vrishabhavati Lift Irrigation Project in the Nelamangala Assembly Constituency and stated that the project would permanently solve the water problems faced by the people of Bengaluru City, the surrounding rural areas, and the Tumkur districts.

'We have spent 3000 crore rupees on KC Valley and MN Valley and now we are spending Rs 2240 crore on the Vrishabhavati project. Due to this, the water problem faced by the people of Bengaluru City, rural areas and Tumkur districts will be permanently solved. This is a project to fill 70 lakes with water in the first phase. This will increase the groundwater level of all the four districts. The economic power of the people will also increase as a result of water support for the lands', he said.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips Eighth ED Summons in Excise Policy Case, Says Ready To Appear Before Agency Virtually After March 12.

"He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Vrishabhavati Lift Irrigation Project and various government development works in Nelamangala Assembly Constituency," as per a press release from the CMO.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised Congress MLA Srinivas for his dedication and commitment to his work and urged the people to continue supporting Srinivas and ensure his victory from the Congress party in future elections.

Also Read | Google Reinstates Eight out of 10 Delisted Indian Apps Back on Play Store After They Comply With New Policy: Reports.

"MLA Srinivas has brought more than 850 crores to the constituency in just 9 months after the government came to power. Srinivas is a very active MLA. He ensures that the work undertaken by him is completed. Whenever he comes to me, he discusses the development of Nelamangala and brings hundreds of crores of money for the development of the constituency. So, always make Srinivas win from Congress," the CM said.

Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP-led central government for refusing to supply rice to Karnataka and for criticizing the state's decision to credit money directly into people's accounts, saying that the "BJP has developed a habit of insulting the poor."

"Intending to provide rice to the people of the state, we requested the center provide rice for Rs 34 per kg. The BJP government at the center refused to give rice to the people of the state. The BJP was not even ashamed to refuse food to the poor. Later, when we are now crediting money to everyone's account instead of rice, the BJP is constantly humiliating these beneficiaries. Insulting the poor has become a habit of the BJP," the CM said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister KH Muniyappa, Wakf and Minority Welfare and Housing Minister Zamir Ahmed Khan, Minor Irrigation, Science & Technology Minister NS Boseraju, Chairman of KEONICS and MLA Sarath Bachegowda, former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, former Minister and MLA ST Somasekhar, MLA of Nelamangala Assembly Constituency N Srinivas and many dignitaries were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)