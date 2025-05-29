New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday summoned the file of an inquiry conducted by Tihar jail authorities regarding the safety and security of Christian Michel James, an accused in the VVIP chopper deal case.

The inquiry was initiated in 2019 after an alleged attempt on James' life by an inmate. Special Judge Sanjeev directed the Deputy Inspector General of jails to produce the inquiry file through the concerned department.

The court noted that the accused, Christian Michel James, stated that the report's findings contradict the statements of witnesses.

The matter has been listed on June 6 for further hearing.

The court issued a bailable warrant against the jail superintendent for not filing the report despite receiving notice. However, during the hearing, the officer explained that the report was prepared but couldn't reach the court due to rainfall, leading the court to cancel the warrant.

The court questioned why James was kept in a cell adjacent to a desperate criminal and suggested that he should be kept with inmates accused of white-collar crimes.

Accused Christian Michel James through advocate Aljo K Joseph had moved an application on 30.04.2025 requesting for re-consideratoin of the findings of inquiry report of 29.08.201 filed by jail authorities.

Earlier, an inquiry report of August 29, 2019 was filed stating that a Detailed inquiry was undertaken in which it was concluded that there is no life threat to Christian Michel James.

This report was filed during hearing on the earlier application moved by James regarding his safety and security in Tihar Jail.

James is an accused in VVIP Chopper deal case. He was extradited to India. (ANI)

