New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Vibrant Village Programme, a centrally sponsored scheme for comprehensive development of select villages along international borders, is enhancing not just physical and digital connectivity but also emotional connect.

Interacting here with guests from the VVP villages visiting the national capital for the 76th Republic Day celebrations, Shah said the programme aims to bridge emotional gap between these villages and Delhi, instilling a sense of unity among natives of remote and border areas.

Also Read | MCC Neet PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared at mcc.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

"The Vibrant Village Programme is enhancing not just physical and digital connectivity but also emotional connect," he said.

He emphasised that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites residents from "the first village" (border villages) to participate in national festivals as honoured guests, it fosters emotional connection and eliminates "barriers of the hearts".

Also Read | Padma Shri Awards 2025 Winners List: Delhi Gynaecologist Neerja Bhatla, Bihar Social Worker Bhim Singh Bhavesh Among 30 Unsung Heroes To Be Awarded 4th Highest Civilian Honour; Full List To Be Released Soon.

He said that for the past four years, representatives from various villages have been invited to these celebrations as special guests of the prime minister.

Shah said that after Modi became PM in 2014, an inclusive and all-encompassing vision for the country's development was introduced, aiming for progress that benefits every citizen and region.

He said Ladakh, where the freezing of diesel in winters was a major issue, was allocated a budget for research and development to create non-freezing diesel. Such a diesel is now available in Ladakh.

Shah emphasised that such solutions are possible only when attention is given to the challenges of these areas. He also mentioned that in 2017, a decision was made to have all security forces procure milk, eggs, fish, and vegetables from border villages, creating employment opportunities in those regions.

He stressed that the economic growth of the VVP villages should be as vibrant as those in the rest of the country.

The programmes was announced by Modi on February 15, 2023 with 662 villages of 46 blocks along the northern border of the country at its centre.

Shah said that after the formation of the scheme, more than 22 central ministers visited eight districts and 26 villages, bringing to light local difficulties.

In addition, 92 senior officers visited 259 villages and efforts were made to touch almost every village with such initiatives, he said.

Shah said the issues faced by 662 villages in the implementation of the VVP were reviewed, and their report was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He said based on this report, 626 projects were formulated and 901 employment-related projects were initiated.

Besides, schemes worth Rs 556 crore were developed for agriculture, education, health, energy, cooperatives, and Khadi and Village Industries, he said.

According to Shah, a corpus of Rs 2,400 crore was spent on constructing 113 roads and eight low-suspension bridges. He claimed that by June 2025, 4G connectivity will be available in 362 villages of these.

Out of the 662 villages, 474 have been electrified on-grid and 127 off-grid, and 43 new power projects have been developed at a cost of Rs 238 crore, he added.

The home minister said view points, adventure tourism, eco-resorts and tourist centres have been developed from 102 projects at a cost of Rs 48 crore.

He said earlier 570 villages out of 662 did not have banks, which they do now.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)