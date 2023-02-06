Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday directed officials to "wage a war" against drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir as well as ensure proper rehabilitation of victims of drug abuse.

Chairing a meeting here, Mehta also directed officials to engage all stakeholders to generate awareness and tackle the menace at all levels.

"Wage a war on drugs and focus on rehabilitation of victims," he told them.

He stressed on increasing the rate of converting FIRs into convictions and involving all stakeholders in the "war against drugs".

While reviewing the measures taken by law enforcement agencies to combat the menace, Mehta exhorted upon officials to analyse data of districts regarding conviction rates under the NDPS Act.

He also said that action should be taken on non-performing officers

Mehta said victims of drug abuse deserve hand-holding and every possible assistance to live a normal life.

He impressed upon officials that without showing any laxity on the ongoing "war on drugs", focus should also be laid on rehabilitation of its victims.

The chief secretary directed deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police to maintain vigilance to tackle the menace.

He asked them to monitor pharmacies and take action against those found involved in misuse of drugs which can be used as psychotropic substances.

Mehta also stressed on making special efforts to check online pharmacies and courier services.

The chief secretary also directed officials to involve panchayati raj institutions as well as anganwadi centres and schools for rehabilitation of drug abuse victims and for generating awareness.

He impressed upon the secretary of the health department to upscale the activities under 'Tele Manas' helpline for counselling and proper rehabilitation of victims.

