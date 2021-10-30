New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The boundary wall of a pump house collapsed in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden area on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to fire officials, a call regarding the incident was received at 7.49 am and three tenders were rushed to the spot.

The wall with a length of 60 feet and height of eight feet fell, a senior fire official said, adding some vehicles were damaged and no casualty reported.

