Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday expressed his aim to make India a destination for international arbitration and the need to improve the judicial system and focus on the delivery of justice to the common man.

The Union Minister was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Uttar Pradesh National Law University and the new building complex of Allahabad High Court at Prayagraj.

Addressing the event, Rijiju said, "We want to make India, a destination for international arbitration. To improve our judicial system, we must target to deliver justice to the common man. We must focus on how common man is delivered with justice on time and bridge the gap between common man and justice."

President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone for Uttar Pradesh National Law University and new building complex of Allahabad High Court today.

Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

Addressing the ceremony, President Kovind said, "If we have to achieve the inclusive ideals of our Constitution, then the role of women in the judiciary also has to be increased."

He noted that the presence of four women judges out of the total 33 judges appointed in the Supreme Court is the highest ever in the history of the judiciary.

Referring to the Allahabad High Court's historic decision to enrol India's first woman lawyer, Cornelia Sorabji in 1921, the President termed that decision a forward-looking decision in the direction of women empowerment.

He said that last month, a new history was created of the women's participation in the judiciary with the appointment of nine judges, including three women judges, in the Supreme Court. He said that these appointments have paved the way for a woman Chief Justice of India in future. (ANI)

