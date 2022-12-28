Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a wanted cow smuggler carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, police said on Wednesday.

The smuggler, identified as Tausif Alam, a resident of Kushinagar district, was nabbed on Tuesday when he was trying to escape to Nepal, they said.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Express Train Hits Three-Year-Old Girl Near Kiratpur Sahib in Punjab’s Ropar, Minor Dies on Spot.

One pistol, cartridges, a mobile phone, Aadhaar card and a driving licence were seized from his possession, police said.

Alam was involved in cow smuggling and theft for a long time, and he had attacked police a number of times when they tried to catch him, the police said. So far around a dozen policemen have been injured during his attacks, they added.

Also Read | Leena Nagwanshi Dies: 22-Year-Old Social Media Influencer Found Hanging at Her Home in Chhattisgarh’s Rajgarh, Police Suspect Suicide.

As many as 13 cases are registered against him in different police stations of Gorakhpur, police said.

On Tuesday, a tip-off was received that Alam was trying to escape to Nepal via Gorakhpur. Police started following him and caught him near Tarang railway crossing in the Kotwali area, STF Inspector S P Singh said.

He told police that he used to visit Gorakhpur and after stealing stray animals (mostly cattle) from localities like Chiluatal, Gulriha, Shahpur, Cantt, Khorabar, Tiwaripur, Pipraich and Rajghat, he, along with his gang members, used to smuggle them, Singh said.

A case has been registered against Alam under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)