Gumla (Jharkhand), Aug 14 (PTI) The police on Saturday arrested an active member of the proscribed CPI(Maoist), who was wanted in 11 Naxal related cases, from Jharkhand's Gumla district.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021 Celebrations: Olympians, COVID-19 Warriors To Be Part of I-Day at Red Fort.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi To Lead 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' From Red Fort on August 15 Marking the 75 Years of Independent India.

Police said that five detonators and a knife were seized from Guddu Oraon alias Sukhram Oraon after the arrest from his in-law's place at a village under Bishunpur police station.

Following a tip-off that he would reach there to meet his wife, the police laid a trap and nabbed him.

Oraon is a member of the squad of Maoist commander Ravindra Ganju, which operates in Latehar, Lohardaga and Gumla districts of Jharkhand, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)