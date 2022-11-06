New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) A wanted Manipur Naga People's Front militant, carrying a cash reward of Rs four lakh on his head, was arrested in connection with an ambush on an Assam Rifles commandant's convoy in Manipur, an NIA official said Sunday.

Machukring Zamshim Shimray, alias "Ningkham", of New Cannon village in Ukhrul district was arrested in a special operation by a joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Assam Rifles and the police from Yaingangpokpi in Imphal East district on Saturday, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said the NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs four lakhs on Shimray, who was an active cadre of the MNPF and was directly involved in the ambush.

Commanding Officer of 46th Battalion of Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, minor son and four personnel of the force were killed in the ambush on his convoy by armed terrorists near Sialsih village in Churachandpur district of Manipur on November 13 last year. Six Assam Rifles personnel were injured in the attack.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act was registered at the Singngat police station of Churachandpur following the ambush.

The NIA re-registered the case on November 27 last year and started investigations, the spokesperson said.

