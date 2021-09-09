New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) A Maoist leader, carrying a Rs 8 lakh reward and wanted in at least 20 criminal cases, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, officials said.

Sodi Muya, a secretary of the Kerlapal area committee of the CPI (Maoist), was "involved" in several attacks on security forces during his 15 years with the outlawed group, they said.

He surrendered before the Sukma superintendent of police and senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers, the officials said.

Muya carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh and was wanted in 20 criminal cases related to violence and attack on security forces, they said.

He was involved in the December 2014 Chintagufa (Sukma district) ambush, in which 14 security personnel were killed, and the March 2017 Bheji attack in the same district in the south Bastar region in which 12 personnel died, the officials said.

