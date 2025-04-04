Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister of state for minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Danish Azad Ansari stressed that the Waqf Amendment Bill was the need of the hour and will put an end to the alleged land encroachment.

The Uttar Pradesh Minister also alleged that few people were "misusing the land for their interests" and stressed the importance of proper auditing of Waqf properties.

The Waqf Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha after a heated debate, earlier the Lok Sabha had also given its assent to the bill. The Bill has sparked sharp reactions and protests from organisations like the Muslim Personal Law Board.

"The Waqf amendment Bill was passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Now after becoming an act very soon, will bring new hope and a new light in the lives of the common Muslims...Today, the Bill was the need of the hour. The way few people were encroaching (land) in the name of the Waqf, indulged in land grabbing, were misusing land meant for public services for their interests, (now) these things will come to an end," Ansari alleged while speaking to ANI on Friday.

"If proper auditing is done, there will be an increase in the number of Waqf properties," he remarked.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood linked the Waqf Amendment Bill with the Constitution and told ANI, "We will all approach the Supreme Court which is the custodian of the Constitution. This is not a fight about Muslims but the Constitution, providing us with the Right to Equality...Will you snatch away our Right to freedom of religion?..."

The Budget Session of Parliament, which began on January 31, 2025, has officially come to a close, with both Houses being adjourned sine die today.

During the session, 10 government bills were introduced, and 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, were passed.

One of the standout points of this session was the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025. The Parliament passed the bill in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate. 288 MPs voted in favour of the Bill while 232 against it.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha through voting with 128 in favour and 95 against it.The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

