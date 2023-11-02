Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2 (ANI): BRS working president and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday took a dig at the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, saying that he is not a leader but just a "reader".

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's allegation of corruption over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), KTR said that since he is facing a probe in the National Herald case, he should not give lectures on corruption.

"Rahul Gandhi is just a reader and not a leader. He should either change his script or scriptwriters because he repeats the same thing wherever he goes in the country...Congress has been involved in rampant corruption," KTR told reporters here.

"Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are themselves facing a probe in the National Herald case. So they should not come here lecture us on corruption," he added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao of "looting" the people of Telangana adding that KCR and his family are using the Kaleshwaram Project as their "personal ATM".

Referring to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme while addressing a 'Mahila Sadassu' in Ambatpally village in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi said, "Rs 1 lakh crore was stolen from the people of Telangana here. Nobody here benefitted from it. Our workers are right that the Kaleshwaram project is BRS's ATM but change it to 'Kaleshwaram is KCR's ATM, it is his family's ATM."

Rahul Gandhi later visited the Meddigadda barrage, a part of the Kaleswaram project where a few pillars of the barrage are reportedly sinking.

"I visited the Medigadda barrage, which is a part of the corruption-ridden Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana. Cracks have developed in multiple pillars because of shoddy construction with reports indicating that the pillars are sinking," Rahul Gandhi said in a post after the visit.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders also accompanied the Congress MP during his visit to Meddigadda barrage.

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest near the Meddigadda barrage amid Rahul Gandhi's visit. (ANI)

