Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday termed as "unfortunate and misconceived" Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her TMC's stance on extended BSF jurisdiction, seeking to know why hers is the only government that is up against the Centre's move.

Replying to TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's letter to him, earlier in the day, which alleged that he disregarded the principles of federalism with his remark on Banerjee's directive to the police concerning the BSF, Dhankhar claimed that the CM's statements are provocative.

"Stance @Sukhendusekhar @AITCofficial @BSF_India misconceived. Orchestrated “directives”@MamataOfficial unfortunate.Bonhomie & not confrontation amongst agencies needed. Reflect 'why the problem is only in our State and not elsewhere !'" the governor tweeted.

The Union home ministry has recently amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to carry out search operations, seizures and arrests within 50km from the international borders of Punjab, Bengal and Assam -- up from the previous 15km jurisdiction.

Both Bengal and Punjab have passed resolution against the order in their respective state Assembly.

The Bengal CM has time and again disapproved of the Centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of Border Security Force (BSF). She has recently asked police officers of certain bordering districts to bar entry of BSF personnel in villages without permission.

The governor wrote to Banerjee in response, maintaining that her stance can be "potentially alarming" for federal polity and national security.

The TMC MP, in a letter on Friday, insisted that remarks made by the governor on the issue will demoralise the police force of state.

"It doesn't behove the occupant of the office of the governor to make such statements in flagrant disregard of the Constitution," he told the governor.

Roy further stated that the governor must be aware that the international border does not "penetrate 50 km into India" and that law and order is a state subject.

Dhankhar's statement has thus "negated the principle of federalism which is a basic structure of the Constitution of India", the TMC chief whip in Rajya Sabha said.

Responding to Roy's accusations, the governor said that the Rajya Sabha MP has also "not taken into account the provisions of BSF Act 1968" before writing to him.

"The enormity of 'orchestrated directives' of Hon'ble Chief Minister to administration qua BSF seems to have escaped your focus," Dhankhar wrote on Twitter, addressing Roy.

In a letter to Banerjee on Thursday, Dhankhar has said that he is deeply concerned over her 'directives' to the state police.

Claiming that the CM's stance is not in sync with the BSF Act, 1968 and the Centre's notification for expansion of the force's jurisdiction, Dhankhar alleged "her statements (and not mine) are provocative. Just reflect and soul search - 'why the problem is only in our State and not elsewhere'."

He further maintained that there was no question of demoralising the state police force as asserted by Roy, and called for bonhomie and cooperation between the central and state agencies.

