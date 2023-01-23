Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Odisha said on Monday that a a 'Chetavni Patra' (letter of warning) would soon be issued to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the "irregularities" in the implementation of a central housing scheme.

Alleging that about three lakh ineligible people figure in the list of 9.5 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, BJP state general secretary Prithivraj Harichandan said "political leanings were taken into account" while preparing it.

"Many needy ones were denied houses under PMAY as they held allegiance to political parties other than the ruling BJD," Harichandan alleged.

The BJP leader said that people across 314 blocks of Odisha would stage a demonstration and send 'chetavni patra' to chief minister on January 25.

"If the state government still goes ahead with current list, our party will further intensify its agitation across the state," Harichandan said.

Notably, January 24 is the last date for filing complaints over the beneficiary list.

Odisha's panchayti raj minister PK Amat, meanwhile, said necessary measures would be taken to address people's complaints, if any.

"People can lodge complaints though e-mails or calls," the minister said.

