New Delhi, July 9 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's popular 'Waste to Wonder Park' bagged 'Earth Day Network Municipal Leadership' award on Friday.

The award was given to SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan by Earth Day Network India in an event organised at the Civic Centre here.

"Waste to Wonder Park has become the most famous tourist spot of the capital. Earth Day Network India has recognised the efforts of the SDMC and has given an award for developing this beautiful park. This park is an amazing concept of 'waste to wealth',” the mayor said.

Director of Horticulture Department, SDMC, Alok Singh and senior official of Earth Day Network India Ramit Basu were also present at the event.

Waste to Wonder Park is India's lone park where replicas of seven wonders of the world have been made through waste and scrap materials, according to a statement issued by the SDMC.

Spread across seven acres and located at Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Van near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, the park has replicas of Leaning Tower of Pisa, Eiffel Tower, Pyramids of Giza, Taj Mahal, Statue of Liberty, Colosseum and Christ the Redeemer -- all made out of waste.

Opened in February 2019, the park has become a popular tourist spot. Till February last year, nearly 1.55 million people had visited the park, earning the municipal corporation Rs 8 crore in ticket revenues.

The entry fee to the park is 50 on weekdays and Rs 100 on Sunday.

The park is currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

