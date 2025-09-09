Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): The water level of the Yamuna River in Agra around the Taj Mahal area rose significantly on Tuesday following heavy rainfall in the region.

Fresh visuals from near the monument show the increased water level of the river. Several states across India are experiencing floods or flood-like situations, along with waterlogging. Continuous downpours have led to rising water levels in major rivers.

In an effort to help the flood victims, a team of Municipal Councillors distributed food items to flood-affected people in Mathura.

Earlier, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi dropped below the danger mark in the early hours of Monday, bringing relief after several days of flooding concerns.

Visuals from the Old Yamuna Bridge showed the river flowing below 205.30 meters.

The danger mark for the Yamuna in the city is 205.33 metres, while the warning level is 204.5 metres. Evacuations are generally initiated when the level reaches 206 metres.

With the level now receding, officials said the situation in the capital is gradually improving, though low-lying areas remain under watch.

The river was flowing above the danger mark last week, following heavy rainfall, leading to inundation in areas such as Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, Vasudev Ghat and nearby residential colonies.

Pumps were deployed to clear floodwater, and residents of low-lying localities were shifted to relief camps near Mayur Vihar Phase-I as a precaution.

On Friday, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma urged people not to create unnecessary panic among citizens as he visited the Civil Lines area of Delhi amid the heavy rainfall in the national capital over the past few days.

"There is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area. The service road adjoining the ring road is 8 to 10 feet below the road level, and rainwater is being pumped out. It is not right to say that Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna River," he said.

Anticipating the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas were shifted to safer locations as a preventive measure. (ANI)

