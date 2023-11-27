Nashik, Nov 27 (PTI) The release of water from reservoirs in Nashik district into Jayakwadi Dam in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra's Marathwada region continued on the fourth day on Monday, an official said.

He said 15,061 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water was released from Nandur-Madhyameshwar reservoir near Niphad here.

Also Read | Kerala: Special Fast Track Court Sentences Mother Who Abetted Rape of Seven-Year-Old Daughter to 40 Years Jail.

As part of this process, 192 cusecs of water was released at 11pm on November 24 from Darna Dam near Igatpuri here, the irrigation department official said.

"On November 25, another 192 cusecs of water was released into Jayakwadi Dam from Darna. On November 26, water was released from Darna, Gangapur, Kadwa and Mukne dams as well as Nandur-Madhyameshwar reservoir," he informed.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Wife Suffers Burns as Husband Throws Hot Sambar Amid Argument in Bengaluru, Probe On.

Incidentally, some outfits and political leaders in Nashik have opposed the release of water to Jayakwadi Dam claiming the district did not get sufficient rains this monsoon.

Some of them approached courts to stop this release but in vain.

Jayakwadi Dam is a multi-purpose project on Godavari river that supplies water for irrigation in several districts of parched Marathwada as well as for drinking and industrial usage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)