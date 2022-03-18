Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he would meet Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to press the Centre to resolve water disputes related to Mekedatu balancing reservoir, Mahadayi water project and Upper Krishna Project.

Bommai said he would, if needed, lead an all-party delegation from Karnataka to meet Shekhawat in the coming weeks.

He said the State would not agree to inter-linking of Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery and Pennar unless the allocation of water and the river basins was finalised.

"After the Assembly session, I will visit Delhi and discuss all inter-State water disputes such as Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Upper Krishna Project with Jalshakti Minister Shekhawat. I will apprise political parties in Karnataka about the outcome of our meeting,” he told reporters after chairing an all-party meeting.

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, JD(S) leader Bandeppa Kashempur, Opposition Congress leader in the Karnataka Legislative Council B K Hariprasad, former water resources ministers D K Shivakumar, M B Patil and H K Patil were among those who attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister said Karjol would visit Delhi on Monday or Tuesday and convey the developments taken place here.

It was decided in the meeting that Mekedatu project would be pursued before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). “The officials said the matter was discussed five or six times in the CWMA and the final meeting will be convened. The proceedings have not arrived yet. We have written to the government at the Centre to release the details of the proceedings in the CWMA,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said he would make efforts to see that in the next meeting of the CWMA the detailed project report is discussed and approved.

Stating that Karnataka would try to get the environment clearance, Bommai said, “I will get in touch with the Union Water Resources Minister to fix a meeting with the CWMA.” The Chief Minister said he would apprise all the political parties in Karnataka about the outcome of their meeting with the Water Resources Minister. Regarding Mahadayi project, Bommai said since water allocation has been done and the notification has been made by the tribunal concerned, the opposition members wanted the government to get the environmental clearance and start the work. The Chief Minister exuded confidence that Karnataka would get the clearance and start the work. With regard to the Upper Krishna Project Stage-3, he said the project is pending for many years.

“The project got stayed in 2011. After the final order of the Krishna Tribunal's final order, whenever we made our efforts, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana opposed it. The project has got delayed,” Bommai said. Regarding the interlinking of Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery and Pennar, he said everyone in the meeting were unanimous that Karnataka should give its approval only after getting its share of water.

He said the opposition leaders wanted to get the technical details of the interlinking of water. After obtaining such details, the Chief Minister said he would share them with the opposition.

On interlinking of rivers, Bommai said the basins of the four rivers first have to be finalised.

“So far, no allocation has taken place. It is not possible to give our approval without finalising the allocation of water for our State. We are seeking allocation...” the Chief Minister said.

