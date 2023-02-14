Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Amid strike by water tanker operators in the city, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday alleged that the Union government has not changed its contentious policy because it is Mumbai residents who are suffering. Addressing a rally in suburban Borivali, Thackeray said the strike had taken place last year too, but he had helped end it by holding talks.

“Because of some (government) policy, there is a strike (of water tanker operators) in Mumbai. The Centre has not changed its policy (despite opposition) because Mumbai and Mumbaikars are facing trouble,” Thackeray alleged.

Maharashtra's self-respect "is being trampled upon," he said, as he hit out at the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government and Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre. The ongoing indefinite strike by tanker operators against the implementation of Central guidelines for bulk water supply has affected water supply to major infrastructure projects, hotels, malls and clubs, an association member claimed on Tuesday. Ankur Sharma, spokesperson for the Mumbai Water Tankers Association (MWTA), told PTI that Mumbai (suburban) guardian minister Mangalprabhat Lodha had convened a meeting later in the day to resolve the issue and it would be attended by civic officials and the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA).

