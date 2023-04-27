Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said water treatment processes involving new and modern technology will be adopted in all new industries across the state.

Chautala said it is the need of the hour to upgrade the infrastructure for sewerage and water drainage in the industrial sector, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Jobs in India: Non-Tech Industries To Hire Over 10 Lakh Tech Talent by FY 2027-28, Reports TeamLease Services.

He asked officials to ensure the sewerage system in the industrial area of old Rohtak city is repaired on a pilot basis using modern technology so that water can be reuses.

He was speaking on the concluding day of the two-day 'water conclave' organised by the Haryana Water Resources Authority in Panchkula. One of the objectives of the conclave is to make people aware about water conservation methods.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Kidnaps Nephew in Burari To Force Mother-in-Law To Return Rs 2 Lakh Borrowed From Him, Arrested.

Chautala also mentioned about the technique being used in Maharashtra's Latur district to revive the dead borewells. He said at least one pilot project for water conservation should be implemented in all districts of the state.

On the inaugural day of the event, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said public participation has to be ensured for water conservation efforts and called for the adoption of the "3-R" concept of "Reduce, Recycle and Reuse".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)