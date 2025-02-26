Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has intensified its campaign against the unnecessary wastage of drinking water, registering 112 cases in the past week and collecting fines amounting to Rs 5.60 lakh, an official said.

Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of the BWSSB, focused on responsible water usage as the city prepares for the upcoming summer season.

In a press statement, Manohar explained that the BWSSB issued a circular on February 17, 2025, to curb the misuse of drinking water and ensure an adequate supply for all residents. The city faces a potential water shortage, with temperatures rising daily and groundwater levels depleting due to insufficient rainfall.

A report by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) scientists has further highlighted the risks of groundwater depletion, prompting the board to take strict action.

Under Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964, the use of drinking water for activities such as vehicle cleaning, gardening, construction, entertainment, decorative fountains, and other non-drinking purposes in cinema halls and malls remains prohibited.

Despite these regulations, many individuals and entities have continued to misuse clean water, ignoring the looming water crisis.

Over the past seven days, BWSSB officials have identified and penalised 112 violations. The South Zone recorded the highest number of cases at 33, followed by the West and East Zone with 28 cases each, and the North Zone with 23 cases. Fines have been imposed, and steps are being taken to recover the penalties from offenders.

Manohar emphasised that drinking water is transported to Bengaluru from nearly 100 kilometres away, making it a precious resource. He urged the public to avoid wastage and collaborate with the Board to ensure equitable water distribution to all areas and residents in need.

The Chairman also announced that the fine campaign would be expanded in the coming days to deter water misuse further. He called on citizens to act responsibly and support the board's efforts to safeguard the city's water resources during the critical summer months.

On Monday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the RO water treatment plants currently handled by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) would be handed over to the BWSSB.

The Deputy Chief Minister instructed the concerned BBMP officials to hand over the RO water plants used to supply water to drinking water units in the city to BWSSB for management and maintenance. (ANI)

