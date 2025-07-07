New Delhi, July 7: In the early hours of Monday, Delhi received showers, which led to waterlogging due to the incessant rain in the city. This included the Mehrauli-Badarpur road, where the vehicles were seen wading through the waterlogged roads. One of the many stranded commuters said, "Whenever there is rain, the roads get waterlogged up to 5 kilometres.

Another stranded commuter named Amit said, "It is very problematic. The roads become waterlogged within just one hour of rain. My car also got punctured." The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert of thunderstorms, lightning and squalls for all districts in Delhi for Monday. Delhi Rains: Rainfall Disrupts Delhi-NCR Today; Traffic, Flight Operations Hit (Watch Videos).

Waterlogging After Incessant Rain in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | Parts of the national capital witness waterlogging after incessant rain in the city. Visaulas from Mehrauli-Badarpur road. pic.twitter.com/PVu9o8qvWW — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2025

Visuals From Aurobindo Marg

#WATCH | Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city. (Visuals from Aurobindo Marg) pic.twitter.com/fK3rxEaQXG — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2025

IMD, on Sunday, said that the monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Suratgarh, Sirsa, Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Daltonganj, Bankura, Digha and thence southeastward to the northeast Bay of Bengal and an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Punjab at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

The IMD has issued a 15-day heavy rain alert across multiple states--including Delhi, Mumbai, Dehradun, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand--warning of floods, landslides, thunderstorms, and urban waterlogging through July 9. Along with Delhi, Gujarat's Ahmedabad also faced similar issues on Sunday. Due to heavy rainfall, water accumulated on numerous roads, resulting in slow traffic movement. Delhi Rains: Delhiites Wake Up to Rainy Morning As Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of National Capital (Watch Videos).

Waterlogging was observed in parts of Adipur and Gandhidham. Banaskantha district in Gujarat is also facing severe flooding because of heavy showers, with Tharad being one of the worst-affected areas. Vehicles struggle to cross waterlogged roads, disrupting daily life. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the district, forecasting "very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls. A red alert was also issued for parts including Surendranagar, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, and Sabarkantha districts.

Following this, a yellow alert has also been issued, predicting extreme heavy rainfall for the next seven days. According to the weather department, Kachchh will also experience heavy to very heavy rain over the week.

