New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): With an aim to deliberate on new possibilities for cooperation in the waterways sector between nations, the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways along with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), is organising Waterways Conclave 2022 on April 11-12 in Assam's Dibrugarh.

In line with the aspirations of PM Gati Shakti National Masterplan, Waterways Conclave aims for speedy development of multimodal projects in the North-eastern region to energise the economic activities and augment employment generation.

Speaking to ANI, an official from the Ministry said that the waterways sector can potentially bring about an upsurge in our bilateral trade and investment through collaboration.

"The Waterways Conclave will deliberate on the new possibilities for cooperation in the waterways sector between the nations. FICCI and ICC are the industry partner for the two-day conclave," the official told ANI.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbanand Somowal, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend and address the session on April 12.

Bhutan's Minister of Economic Affairs Lyonpo Loknath Sharma, Minister of State for Shipping of Bangladesh Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury will also address the conclave.

Ministry official also told ANI that Waterways Conclave 2022 will also be attended by various stakeholders in the waterway's ecosystem such as policymakers, senior government officials, domestic and international investors, sector experts, infrastructure players, vessel owners and operators, cruise tourism industry, cargo passengers, representatives of major ports and the Governments of Maritime States in India.

In addition, expert speakers shall address the conclave on both days.The conclave is planned with special sessions to deliberate on issues concerning the sector.

" The expected outcome of the different sessions shall be to identify common goals and joint strategic initiatives, the roadmap for policies and strategies for the IWT sector's growth, infrastructural constraints in waterways logistics, and intervention to ensure seamless connectivity on waterways," the official informed.

The Government of India has signed bilateral agreements with the Government of Bangladesh for strengthening and reinforcing inland water transportation and marine relations.

In addition, the session shall discuss infrastructure and developmentrequirements for Waterways, including the paramount procedures to address technical challenges in maintenance.The conclave shall consider the opportunities to increase river cruise tourism and passenger transportation safety and embrace the finest international measures that benefit Indian conditions. The motive of the session is to attract domestic tourists to river cruises and promote cruise tourism. (ANI)

