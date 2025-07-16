Wayanad(Kerala), Jul 16 (PTI) The GI-tagged robusta coffee from the hill district has received a special mention in the Centre's One District One Product (ODOP) programme, Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi has said.

In a post on social media platform X, the Congress leader claimed, "Wayanad Coffee has received a Special Mention under Category A – Agriculture in the GoI's ODOP program — the first such recognition for any product from Kerala".

"This honour celebrates the dedication of Wayanad's farmers and the unique identity of our GI-tagged Robusta Coffee, a pillar of Wayanad's economy," she said on X and congratulated everyone who made this possible.

"Let us continue to support and celebrate the richness of our land and the spirit of its people," she added.

The One District One Product (ODOP) initiative aims to promote balanced regional development across India by selecting, branding, and promoting a unique product from each district.

