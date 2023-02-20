Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a motion against any attempt to divide the state, with the BJP dubbing the move as a "political stunt".

The saffron party neither supported nor opposed the motion, claiming that its "content is unclear".

BJP's Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma demanded that a referendum on the issue be held in north Bengal, with people giving their mandate on whether they would want to be a part of the state any longer.

The motion was tabled by TMC MLA Satyajit Barman at 3 pm, stating that certain forces are trying to divide the state, and harm the culture and heritage of West Bengal.

"Let me tell this House that we will lay down our lives but never allow the division of West Bengal," senior TMC minister Firhad Hakim said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari termed the motion as a "political stunt" ahead of the rural polls. Sharma, who had in the past demanded separation of Darjeeling hills from the state, said, “Instead of trying to perform a political stunt by seeking to know the BJP or TMC stand, a referendum should be held in north Bengal region to find out what people there want," he said.

During the voice vote, the BJP legislative party refrained from taking part in it.

North Bengal, which shares its border with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, has witnessed violent statehood movements since the early eighties by various ethnic groups such as Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Koch and Kamatapuri communities.

