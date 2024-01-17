BJP hands over 'Akshat' to Hindu community at Petrapol border in Bangladesh (Image/ANI)

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 17 (ANI): Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Lord Ram idol in Ayodhya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Kirtania handed over 'Akshat' (ceremonial rice) to the Hindu community at point zero of the Petrapol border in Bangladesh.

The BJP MLA carried 'Akshat', a sacred mixture of rice grains, turmeric, and ghee in an earthen pot and distributed it to the devotees of Lord Ram at the the Petrapol border.

Soldiers of the border guards of the two countries were also present. People religiously accepted the Akshat and embraced each other with open arms.

The procession on both sides of the border chanted slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and held saffron banners and flags donning the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that all the preparations for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla scheduled later this month in Ayodhya are completed.

The Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister was speaking to ANI after inspecting the arrangements of the Tent City built in the temple town.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. An idol of Lord Ram form will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra on Wednesday said that the 'Shubh Muhurt' or auspicious time for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya is 12.30 pm on January 22.

The black-stone idol of Ram Lalla, exquisitely sculpted by a Mysuru-based sculptor--Arun Yogiraj--has been selected for enthronement.

The rituals started on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals at the Pran Prathistha. (ANI)

