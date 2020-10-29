New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him the "state of affairs and affairs of state".

During the hour-long meeting, the governor apprised the home minister about various issues concerning the state.

"West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called on the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah today at his residence. Governor Dhankhar was with the Union Home Minster for over an hour and state of affairs and affairs of state in West Bengal were traversed," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the West Bengal governor.

The meeting bears significance as the governor is known for often expressing his disagreement on various matters in West Bengal, inviting sharp reactions from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government.

Last month, Banerjee and Dhankhar were at loggerheads over the latter summoning the state's Director General of Police and calling the state “home to illegal bomb making" in a following note.

Dhankhar had also alleged in the note to the DGP that the police "overlooked rampant and open loot in PDS distribution, cyclone 'Amphan' relief funds, and criminal negligence by officials during the COVID-19 pandemic".

