West Burdwan, March 28: Ahead of the Asansol bypoll, a huge catchment of arms and ammunition have been seized from West Burdwan under which the Asansol Lok Sabha seat falls.

The police personnel of Pandabeswar Police Station, acting on the information received from an informer, raided the residential premises of an employee working for a private security agency in the Durgapur area of West Burdwan district of West Bengal.

"About 70 rounds of cartridges and six country made guns have been seized from the house of accused Sanjay Modi," said Tauheed Anwar, Superintendent of Police, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate. The police further informed that the case has been registered under the Arms Act and the accused has been arrested. Birbhum Violence Case: Ruckus Inside West Bengal Assembly As Opposition Demand Discussion Over Law and Order (Watch Video).

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a fierce battle between Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Shatrughan Sinha and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Agnimitra Paul.

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the BJP in October last year and joined the TMC. The voting will be held on April 12 while the results will be declared on April 16.

