Asansol (West Bengal) [India], July 23 (ANI): An iron bridge over the Damodar River in West Bengal's Asansol collapsed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Kalajharia area. The Public Health Engineering Department's main pipeline and the main water pipeline to the city passed through this bridge.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul inspected the site and confirmed that no casualties occurred during the incident.

The BJP leader claimed that one of the reasons behind the bridge collapse is the sand smuggling that has been happening in the region.

"A major incident has taken place in my Assembly constituency. Nobody died in the incident. But the PHE pipeline passed through this bridge, through which water was supplied by the PHE to 4 blocks. This water was supplied to 52 villages. But today, the front portion of the bridge collapsed and fell into the river... Now, how will these 52 villages and 4 blocks get water? ...This is a matter of concern for me. But this is a man-made disaster. PHE should have monitored this and maintained this... Additionally, sand smuggling is occurring here, causing the pillars of this bridge to loosen... Mamata Banerjee should have seen this... This water crisis that will not take place is due to Mamata Banerjee," the BJP leader said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

