Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) A special NIA court here sentenced a man from West Bengal to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a fake currency case.

Abdul Kadir, a resident of Malda district in West Bengal, was found guilty of charges under IPC section 120b (criminal conspiracy) 489b (trafficking fake currency) by the court on Tuesday, a release issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) stated.

The case was registered at Bhiwandi police station in Thane district, before the probe was taken over by the NIA.

As per release, counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 45 lakh was recovered from four accused identified as Rehan Shaikh, Shafahad Ansari, Anees Shaikh, Kishor Fular and Rohit Nagendra Singh, all residents of Bandra (east), in 2018.

During investigation, the involvement of four others, including Kadir, came to light, and they were later arrested in the present case, it was stated.

Following the probe, the NIA filed a chargesheet in May 2019 and subsequently, supplementary chargesheets were filed in March 2019 and April 2021.

According to the NIA, Abdul Kadir along with his brother and co-accused Sabir Ali procured the fake currency from absconding accused Karim Shaikh in Bangladesh.

The duo had then handed over the counterfeit notes to co-accused Samir Mandal for further circulation, they said.

The trial against the remaining accused is underway, the release stated.

