Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 26 (ANI): Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, CPI(M) and Congress blocked railway track in Jadavpur as trade unions observe nationwide strike against new labour policies introduced by the Centre.

Protestors marched on the streets in Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and Howrah and raised slogans against the Centre's labour policies and farm laws.

Despite the bandh call, some factory workers in Howrah continued their work as usual, while protestors near Domjur stopped the movement of vehicles.

Security has been tightened in several areas to ensure law and order.

On Wendesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had hailed the trade unions 'Bharat Bandh' call and said that the "anti-people" and "anti-labour" policies of the Centre have created 'catastrophic' unemployment."Modi-Shah Government's anti-people, anti-labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi's crony capitalist friends. Today, over 25 crore workers have called for Bharat Bandh 2020 in protest. I salute them," Gandhi had tweeted.

The ten central trade unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand. (ANI)

