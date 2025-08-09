Silliguri (West Bengal) [India], August 9 (ANI): People of Silliguri on Saturday took out a protest march against the rape and murder incident of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital that took place a year ago.

Arunima Ghosh, one of the many protestors, expressed her disappointment at the injustice to the victim as the accused in the case still remain unpunished.

"We expected the CBI, police, the state government and our judiciary to take proper action. It is a very shameful thing that such an incident took place in the heart of West Bengal, Kolkata. We are extremely disappointed that the accused are still roaming without any action taken against them. We are concerned that this can happen with any of us," said Arunima Ghosh while speaking to ANI.

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim. The investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the case. The CBI has since arrested several individuals.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Police lathi-charged the protesters in Central Kolkata as they attempted to breach barricades during the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', a march toward the state secretariat to demand justice for the victim.

The victim's parents also participated in the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally.

Father of the RG Kar rape and murder victim said, "The high court has given us permission to stage protests peacefully...Police used a lathi charge on us, that's why we got injured...On 9 August 2024, the police treated us very badly...We were allowed to see the body only after having a telephonic conversation with Mamata Banerjee. We had to stand out for 3 hours and 30 minutes..."

West Bengal Police has heightened the security in Howrah by deploying additional forces and riot control vehicles. (ANI)

