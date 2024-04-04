Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh asked the Centre to issue a "white paper" to disclose the fund by the union government for the state.

Ghosh said that the Centre did not provide any to the state of West Bengal and attacked the BJP for not responding on the same.

Earlier, TMC had accused the Centre of withholding the MGNREGA funds.

"Our leader Abhishek Banerjee has challenged openly, asking to take out the white paper and disclose what has been given (to the state) in last three years..." Its been 500 hours, yet no word from them," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.

Accusing the central government of withholding the MGNREGA funds, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, earlier challenged the central government to present the "white papers" of MGNREGA and Awas Yojana.

"Despite 17 DAYS passing, totalling over 400 HOURS, the BJP still hasn't released WHITE PAPERS on MGNREGA & AWAS PLUS since 2021 WB defeat. Modi Ji seems to be disregarding 10 CRORE BENGALIS in his 'PARIVAR', while encouraging his clan to perpetuate their deprivation in WB," Abhishek Banerjee wrote in a post on X, on March 31.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent statements regarding housing schemes in the state. He highlighted an inconsistency in the figures provided by the Prime Minister, on the 'Awas Yojana'.

"Today the prime minister said that 40 lacs house were given, two days ago, he said 4 lakh forty thousand houses 'approval' was given, not the money. Today he says forty lakhs. This is a total 'Jumla," Ghosh said.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had too criticised the BJP government, saying that the Centre is a "Jumla" government and it has never stood by the people in times of need and disaster.

"I thought I would not say it but this is a JUMLA government. Even yesterday, the Centre had a meeting with the RBI. Where is the impartiality here? Impartial election means that in a democracy, all must get justice. We don't do partiality with any kind of relief. Our government is humanitarian. How did the Prime Minister ask his workers to go and give money? I didn't ask my party workers to do anything of this sort. BJP has never stood by the people in times of need and disaster," she said, while making an address on Tuesday. (ANI)

