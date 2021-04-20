Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) West Bengal on Tuesday registered its highest-single-day spike of 9,819 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,78,172, the state health department said in its bulletin.

The number of new infections in a day has more than doubled since April 13, the bulletin noted.

At least 46 more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the toll to 10,652.

Since Monday, 4,805 recoveries have been recorded in the state, with the discharge rate currently standing at 89.82 per cent.

Accordingly, the number of active cases has risen to 58,386, the bulletin stated.

As many as 50,044 samples have been tested in West Bengal in the past 24 hours, the department added.

