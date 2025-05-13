Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 13 (ANI): BJP leader Agnimitra Paul hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Operation Sindoor's success and said that the country is fortunate to have a Prime Minister like him.

Agnimitra Paul said, "We are so fortunate to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi and even the retired military officers, the people of the armed forces, they are lamenting that why didn't we get a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi during our times. Yesterday in his speech, PM Modi very categorically said that we will not tolerate terrorism. An act of terrorism will be taken as an act of war. We will not tolerate terrorism."

She further said that PM Modi has shown the world how India can retaliate in case of any terror attack.

"Blood and water cannot flow at the same time. PM Modi categorically said that don't try to blackmail us by saying that you are a nuclear power. We know your strength. We know where you stand. We have shown to the world that what we can do. PM Modi categorically said that we will not tolerate any intervention and any kind of terrorism done by any country," she added.

In a major public outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday. The yatra aimed to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', which was started today, will continue till May 23.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other senior leaders and workers joined the yatra.

The campaign kicked off in Delhi with a symbolic march featuring a 108-foot-tall national flag. The yatra began at Kartavya Path and will conclude at the National War Memorial, with thousands, including BJP workers, citizens, NGOs, RWAs, religious leaders, and social organisations gathered to pay tribute to the armed forces.

According to party sources, ex-servicemen, social workers, and prominent public figures will lead the marches in various states, underscoring the message of unity, patriotism, and national pride. The yatra is being seen as more than just a party initiative, with the BJP aiming to turn it into a large-scale people's movement. (ANI)

