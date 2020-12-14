New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Farmers who were on a day-long hunger strike at the Singhu border as part of their protest against Centre's farm laws broke their fast on Monday evening and said they are not Aatankwadi (terrorists) but Hakwadi (fighting for rights).

"It was a day-long hunger strike against the allegation made by the central government that we are terrorists. Through this fast we want to say that we are not Aatankwadi but Hakwadi," said Punjab Kisan Union member Kuldeep Singh.

"Our message to the centre government is that due to its policies the 'annadatas' had to observe fast today. The government should repeal the three farm laws." said Manjeet Singh, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) state president Doaba

As many as 40 farmer leaders of United Farmers Front observed a hunger strike on Monday at various border points near Delhi against the Centre's newly enacted farm laws between 8 am and 5 pm.

Farmers protest has entered the 18th day. Since November 26 hundreds of farmers are protesting on the outskirts of Delhi

Meanwhile, 10 organisations from various states such as Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana associated with All India Kisan Coordination Committee met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday to extend their support on three farm laws enacted by the government in September. (ANI)

