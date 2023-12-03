Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): As the Bharatiya Janata Party headed towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP leader Swatantra Dev Singh said on Sunday that the party works for the welfare of all the people with the motive of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas.

"Wherever the BJP government is formed, the party works for the welfare of all the people with the motive of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, irrespective of the caste, region, family and dynasty of people. We contest elections based on this only," Swatantra Dev Singh said.

"In all the states from Madhya Pradesh to Rajasthan, with the people's blessings, we will form the government and work towards the betterment of people once again," he added.

By crossing the halfway mark of 115, the Bhartiya Janata party is set for a second term in Madhya Pradesh, while it is heading towards comfortable victories in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, according to the latest trends from Election Commission, while the Congress is poised to win Telangana for the first time in a shock for the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi which was in power in India's youngest state for the past 10 years.

According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, BJP is leading on 166 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 56 of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh and 114 of 199 seats in Rajasthan.

BJP is on its way to creating a record in Madhya Pradesh and its expected coming to power again after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years is an apparent indication of the party's organizational hold in the state as well as popularity of its schemes and leadership.

Rajasthan seems to have followed the over three-decade-old trend of rotating governments and the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot appears to be on its way out.

BJP has bounced back strongly in Chhattisgarh where the ruling Congress was supposed to have done well. A strong, sustained and aggressive campaign and its matching Congress in poll promises seem to worked for BJP.

The counting of votes in the four states, which went to the polls last month, started at 8 am on Sunday. (ANI)

