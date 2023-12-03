Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 3 (ANI): After BJP secured victory in Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that Congress did not leave any stone unturned in the elections adding that his party was well prepared for the contest with BJP.

Addressing reporters in Jaipur, Ashok Gehlot said, "We did not leave any stone unturned and were fully prepared for the elections. We thought people would vote for us based on our current schemes but that did not happen. We will analyse this. I thought people would take revenge on PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the polarising remarks."

On the question of whether the party failed to field more new faces in the election, CM Gehlot said that people like new faces but this is not the only factor for the defeat.

"The result is shocking. Our guarantees were good but the result went in the opposite direction. Even in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh results are shocking. Everyone likes new faces but the tickets were distributed after holding a survey. We will further analyse the result and start preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha election," he said.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Rajasthan assembly polls and is set to form government in the 200-member state Assembly, as the party has crossed the majority mark by securing 115 seats.

Congress came a distant second with 68 seats and is leading on one seat, as per the latest trends.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot handed over his resignation letter to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday. Governor Mishra accepted the resignation with immediate effect and urged Gehlot to continue working until the formation of the new government in the state.

Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing away of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. (ANI)

