New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress MP Sukhdev Bhagat on Wednesday expressed his disappointment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't explicitly clarify US President Donald Trump's non-involvement in the ceasefire during his speech in the Lok Sabha.

He criticised PM Modi's response to Donald Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Bhagat questioned why PM Modi and his government haven't publicly denied Trump's claims, which have been made over 30 times.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagat said," We expected the PM to clarify that US President Trump was not involved in the ceasefire. But yesterday, US President Trump said for the 30th time that he made the ceasefire happen. Why are PM Modi and his people not denying his statements?"

In a recent development, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questions the PM Modi-Trump communication, saying conflicting claims show an imbalance between both governments.

"It seems that there is no conversation happening between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.It feels like one of them is not telling the truth. It shows that there is no balance between the two governments. Are there no conversations taking place between Marco Rubio and EAM Dr S Jaishankar? We wanted Prime Minister Modi to clearly state whether he had spoken to President Trump in this context," Gogoi told reporters.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi said that no leader in the world told India to stop Operation Sindoor, carried out to retaliate against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking in the debate in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, PM Modi also said that India has proved that nuclear blackmailing will not work anymore, and neither will India bow down to nuclear blackmailing.

"No leader in the world told India to stop its operation. On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back. The Vice President of America told me on the phone that Pakistan is going to launch a big attack. My answer was that if Pakistan has this intention, it will cost them a lot. If Pakistan attacks, we will respond by launching a big attack. This was my answer," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also took a dig at Congress, alleging that it continues to rely on Pakistan for political narratives, has compromised on national security, and that Congress-led governments have neglected the Indus Waters Treaty.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump again claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. During a press interaction aboard the Air Force One on Tuesday (local time), he said, "Look, India, they're my friends and he's (PM Modi) my friend and you know they ended the war with Pakistan and by request and I was great and Pakistan did also. We did a lot of great settlements."

He also hinted at a 20-25 per cent tariff on New Delhi, ahead of the August 1 deadline before the official tariffs come into effect. (ANI)

